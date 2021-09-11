Justice Tijjani Ringim of the Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced a Lebanese cybercriminal, Hamza Koudeih, to one-year imprisonment over a multimillion dollars internet fraud.

Justice Ringim also ordered forfeiture of N100 million recovered from Koudeih, who the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) claimed is an associate of the alleged fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha to the federal government.

Also seized from the foreigner was a luxury Mercedes Benz GLE43 SUV with Chassis Number: HJGEDGEBXHA063213, two iPhones and an HP Desktop computer.

The judge, however, gave the convict an option of N1 million instead of a jail term.

Justice Ringim handed down the verdict after upholding a plea bargain agreement Koudeih entered into with the EFCC.

The convict was arraigned before the court by the anti-graft agency alongside his alleged Nigerian accomplice, Kayode Philip, also known as, Voice of the King on a 25-count charge of conspiracy, phishing, spamming and unlawful conversion.

They were also accused of engaging in cyber fraud and attempting to retain the sums of $6 million and £1 million in the Bank of China.

When they were arraigned in November last year, they both pleaded not guilty to a charge until the convict changed his plea.

The convict, who was granted bail after his arraignment, had on August 24 urged the court to grant him leave to return to his country to go for his psychiatric treatment.

But before the court rule on his request, he approached the EFCC and indicated his intention to change his plea.

The anti-graft agency had in the charge claimed that the two defendants were alleged to have sometimes in May, 2019, conspired among themselves to unlawfully convert the sum of $7, 069 million, £1 million and €80,000, which were proceed of unlawful act.

The Commission also alleged that the defendants attempted to retain the sum of $700,000 in Multi Currency account No. 012-611-2-009379-4 domiciled in Bank of China (Hongkong) Limited in the name of Pung