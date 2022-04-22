A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt has sentenced a Pastor, Mishack Aguebere, to two years in prison, for unlawful and indecent assault on his wife’s 13 year-old niece.

Aguebere, who was a pastor of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church Rumuomasi Port Harcourt, was accused of putting hot candle wax into the private part of the 13-year-old girl under his care. The event took place on July 18, 2018.

The accused who was charged under section 222 of the criminal code CAP 37 Vol 2 Law of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999, was said to have committed the offence inside the church premises at Rumuomasi, Port Harcourt.

Delivering her judgement, Chief Magistrate Felicitas Amanze, found the accused guilty for having poured hot candle wax into the victim’s private part, fingered her severally, inserted a key holder into the victim’s private part which he used in scooping the candle wax and leaked it.

Amanze held that the accused action resulted to the victim having forceful tear of her hymen and other medical conditions as shown by the medical report conducted and tendered in court.

The Chief Magistrate ruled that the victim who has been psychological traumatized all through the court trial deserved justice, noting that sexual assault on children is becoming so rampant in the society, and thereby sentenced the accused to two years imprisonment.

Speaking with newsmen outside the courtroom, head legal officer, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Rivers State, Esther Achor-Korienta, thanked the principal of Community Secondary School Rumuomasi who took up the case when the victim reported the incident to her.

Achor-Korienta, however, frowned at the two-year jail sentence handed the accused, saying that the punishment ought to have attracted life imprisonment.

She called on the Nigerian Police to always charge cases in accordance to the appropriate sections of the law.

On part, the Principal of Community Secondary School, Rumuomasi, Dike Eberechi, advised principals and teachers of schools to always take up complaints of students and pupils presented to them,

She thanked FIDA in Rivers State for not relenting in the prosecution of the case.