For causing the death of her husband, Mr. Adeyinka Olusa, the Ondo State magistrate sitting in Akure, the state capital has sentenced a woman, Mrs Toyin Olusa to one-year imprisonment.

The deceased, Mr. Adeyinka Olusa of Ijoka area of the state capital, died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State in 2017.

The death of Olusa, a former auditor at the School of Health Technology, was said to have generated controversy between the widow and the family of the deceased.

According to family source, Mrs Toyin Olusa was accused of pouring hot water on her sick husband which allegedly aggravated the sickness and later resulted in his death

According to him, the hot water caused serious burns on the body of the deceased, which eventually resulted in his death.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Femi Emodamori, said the offence committed was contrary to and punishable under Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.”

He told the court that the defendant deliberately poured hot water on the deceased causing him(deceased) severe bodily harm, particularly to his mouth, chest, hands, thighs and legs.

But the defendant counsel, Mr. Shola Agunloye, said she did not commit the offence, saying she poured the hot tea on the deceased to revive him when he was unconscious.

However, in her judgement, the magistrate, Mrs Ruth Olomilua, held that the defendant committed the crime, saying the prosecutor was able to prove his case beyond doubt.

The defendant however pleaded with the court to be lenient with her, saying she did not kill her husband.

” I am appealing with the court to have mercy on me for the sake of my children, I did not kill my husband.” Toyin pleaded.

Olomilua, however, sentenced the widow to one-year imprisonment with an option of a fine of N200,000.