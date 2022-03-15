National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has asked Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi to remain focused despite a court judgement sacking him and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, as well as 16 lawmakers from office.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja and headed by Justice Inyang Ekwo sacked the Ebonyi officials over their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

NANS in a statement signed by its senate president, Comrade Chuks Innocent Okafor, described the judgement as strange to law and legal precedence, stressing that the development and administrative acumen brought in the state by Umahi cannot be swept away through what it termed “judicial arm-twisting”.

He said, “The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), particularly the office of the President of Senate of NANS, has followed the events of the past few days bordering on a strange order of the Federal High Court in Abuja, headed by Justice Inyang Ekwo with mixed feelings. Let us expressly state that as much as we do not agree with that order, we give all respect to the Nigerian Judiciary and the learned judge.

“At first, our feeling was that of unbelief, because we could not believe that such an order could be made in the circumstances of the available law and legal precedence.

“Second, we were amused that anyone could contemplate the removal of a Governor and his Deputy and replacing them with persons unknown to the electorate and electoral processes leading to the 2019 gubernatorial election in Ebonyi State. As it continued, we became worried that Ebonyians and indeed, Nigerians were being misinformed about the entire matter. Seriously, we became very worried that one of the unarguably best leaders in contemporary Nigerian, nay, African history is being distracted and this is where NANS became disappointed about the entire vexed issue.

“As an organisation, NANS has followed up with the administration of Gov. Dave Umahi in Ebonyi State, and like all other responsible organizations or persons, can testify to his midas touch on Ebonyi State, for which we strongly believe that his leadership dexterity and developmental genius is needed at the Centre in Abuja.

“While many governors are trying to find their feet, His Excellency has turned Ebonyi from a rural State into a mega city with supersonic infrastructure. For NANS, that is not the kind of a leader to be distracted with judicial abracadabra. In any case, whatever is the true position of the law will eventually be sorted out by the very capable Nigerian Judiciary. So, we will not dabble into that,” he said.

