Justice Tijjani Ringim of the Federal High Court in Lagos has approved the appointment of Mrs Evelyn Joshua as a trustee of Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in line with the constitution of the Church.

Justice Ringim approved the appointment while ruling on a petition filed by some concerned members of the church, Kola Kareem and Mrs Moji Oguntoyinbo, for themselves and on behalf of all the members of the Church.

They had urged the court to appoint the widow of the deceased founder of the church, Prophet TB Joshua as a member of the trustees in line with the constitution of the Church which prescribes a minimum of three trustees for SCOAN.

ADVERTISEMENT

They claimed that their petition followed the sudden demise of the late General Overseer of SCOAN, fondly called Prophet T. B. Joshua, who was also a Church trustee.

The petitioners argued that the two surviving members of the Board of Trustees lacked the legal capacity to make the decisions necessary to move the Church forward, as the Constitution of the Church provides for a minimum of three members on the Board of Trustees.

“In the circumstances, it became imperative for an additional trustee to be appointed to fill the vacancy created by the untimely death of the deceased Founder,” the maintained.

They instituted the suit against the Incorporated Trustees of the Synagogue Church of All Nations; the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and Mrs Evelyn Onyisi Joshua in a Suit with the number: FHC/L/CP/1109/2021.

The petitioners were represented in court by Emeka Ekweozor while Ossazu Owie represented first and second Respondents; and O.N Chukwu appeared for the CAC.

All the respondents through their lawyers informed the court that they were not opposed to the petition filed under Section 839 (6) (B) of the Companies and Allied matters Act (CAMA) 2020 (as Amended).

The church has been in limbo since the passing of Prophet TB Joshua over the leadership succession in the church.