A Chief Magisteate Court sitting in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has ordered the arrest of a businessman, Dr Bright Echefu.

The court ordered the arrest of Echefu who is the Chief Executive of a security company, Briech Intelligence Fusion Limited over allegation bordering on a $651, 280 fraud.

Echefu, also the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Telecom Satellite Television is said to have allegedly defrauded BCG NEEDS Company of the said amount under the pretence of supplying drones and accessories.

He had earlier been arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja by the Economic and Financial Ctmrimes Commission (EFCC) over allegation of tax evasion, money laundering and advanced fee fraud.

The court granted the request for a warrant of his arrest after the motion was moved by John Paul Eze Esq. of O. J. Law Consult

The presiding judge, Okechikwu John Akweke ordered that bench warrant should be issued against the defendants (Echefu and his company) to compel their appearances before the court in line with Section 113 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.

The court ordered the FCT Commissioner of Police accordingly to arrest defendants “and bring them before this court on or before next adjourn date to enable them stand their trial.”

The case has been adjourned to December 9, 2024 .