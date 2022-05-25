Justice Akeem Fashola of A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Jabi, has issued a warrant of arrest against one lgoche Daniel Ada, over allegation of assault on a 14-year-old school girl.

Igoche, a teacher at Destiny Christian Academy Airport Road FCT, Abuja, owned by Dunamis International Gospel Centre, was dismissed from the school after he was allegedly caught assaulting the school girl.

He was dismissed by the church and was handed over to the police for prosecution.

He was later released on bail. The FCT Command of the Nigeria Police filed a criminal charge against him.

When the case came up in court, the prosecution counsel, Mr John Ijagbemi, told the court that this was the second time the accused person would be absent in court.

He said, ”The defendant has chosen to be absent in court for the second time since he was released on bail. He had been duly served with the charges. He is yet to be arraigned in court.

”The accused and his surety assured that they would be in court but we are surprised to note that he is not here. We are asking the court to issue an arrest warrant against him.”

In a short ruling, Justice Fashola said, ” An arrest warrant is hereby issued against the defendant.

”This case is hereby adjourned to June 23, 2022, for the arraignment of the defendant.”

Last year, operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, arrested Igoche Ada.

Igoche was arrested at his apartment inside the church building in Lugbe and taken away in handcuffs.