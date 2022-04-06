National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), Yenagoa Division has ordered the immediate reinstatement of employees under the Niger Delta University (NDU), Amassoma and Isaac Jasper College of Education, Sagbama who were dismissed from service in 2018.

The sacked workers, who were relieved of their duties were alleged to be redundant and declared as over-aged by the Seriake Dickson administration, claiming that they were retired from service by the management of the institution in accordance with the civil service rule and not sacked as being rumoured.

But the court headed by Justice Attahiru Alkali held that the termination was null and void, baseless and not carried out through due processes, thus the employees should be reinstated with their full benefits duly paid.

The counsels to the plaintiffs, Barrister Boma Miebai and Barrister Emma Essien, while expressing satisfaction with the judgement, said justice has been served, and promised to ensure that the ruling is implemented.

On their part, leaders of the disengaged staff from NDU and COE, Isiki Ebidoki and Lawrence Kokobaikeme, while expressing joy that the judgement was given in their favour following what they described as a baseless dismissal, called on the state government to honour the ruling of the National Industrial Court.

Other disengaged members of staff, Pauline Blessing and Tom Friday lamented that the dismissal caused their members pain and depression as a lot of them lost their lives when they could no longer afford to cater for their families, and prayed the state government to swiftly implement the court ruling.

On his reaction, the chairman, Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, NDU chapter, Comrade Brambayefa Lucky lauded the court judgement, saying the dismissal was purely political.