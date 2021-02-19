The Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, has ordered the Ado-Ekiti to provide pre-paid meters to all its consumers in the town.

Justice Babs Kuewumi gave the order while delivering judgment in a suit with number FHC/AD/CS/03/2019 on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports.

Dr Ibukun Ogundipe, President of Ado-Ekiti Residents Consumers Association and four others had instituted a suit against alleged outrageous billing and non-metering of consumers.

Other reliefs by the plaintiffs include the order of the court to declare null and void the purported outrageous billing and withdrawal of BEDC licence by the Nigeria Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) among other.

Justice Kuewumi in his judgment granted two out of the seven reliefs sought by the plaintiffs.

“On the issue of order for the revoke of the licence of the first respondent, (BEDC) by NERC, the judge said it is only the second respondent, NERC that has the discretionary power to do so.

“On the issue of declaring outrageous billing of consumers by BEDC through the estimated billing methodology null and void.

“The the first respondent has proven that it is working in line with the regulation of NERC, while the plaintiffs relief is struck out on ground of prove of want.

“However, the court orders that the first respondent, (BEDC) provides prepaid meters to all its consumers, to forestall any challenge that may arise thereof,” Justice Kuewumi ordered.

In an interview with newsmen, shortly after judgment, counsel to BEDC, Mr Peter Akhatsokhe, said his client had commenced the process of metering its consumers, which the court also advised on.

The plaintiffs were represented by Mr Oyebola Basanwo, while their spokesperson, Dr Ibukun Ogundipe said the judgment would be appealed.

He said “We are proceeding to the appeal court, especially the area of outrageous estimated billing.” (NAN)