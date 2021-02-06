A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Friday ordered the closure of a mosque belong to a popular cleric, Nasir-Kabara’.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the state government had on Feb.4, banned Nasir-Kabara for inciteful preaching.

The order was given by Chief Magistrate, Mohammed Jibrin, in a suit No KA/06/2021.

Jibrin also ordered Nasir-Kabara to stop preaching and making unguarded utterances to cause breach of public peace.

“The mosque and Islamic Centre at the Filin Mushe of Nasir-Kabara, should with immediate effect be closed pending the outcome of an investigation being conducted by the police and other security agencies”

“The authorities and all security agencies in the state should take drastic and appropriate measures against anybody who indulges in preaching and utterances that are calculated to cause breach of public peace.

“The authorities and all security agencies shall ensure that this order is strictly complied with”

The court also ordered all media organisations to stop broadcasting the preaching and unguarded utterances by the cleric pending the outcome of the investigation

Earlier, Mr Wada. A ,Wada, from the office of the Kano State Attorney-General in an oral exparte application, prayed the court to close the mosque of the cleric, Islamic centre and stop him from further preaching in the state. (NAN)