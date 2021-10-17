Justice Ambrose Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the permanent forfeiture of the sum of N2.7 billion recovered from a Lagos State firm, Spiralfoss Limited suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities, to the state government.

Justice Allagoa also ordered the forfeiture of a black bulletproof Audi Model ABL W12 Quattro with registration number BDG529GJ traced to Spiralfoss Limited the federal government of Nigeria.

The court gave the order on Friday following the forfeiture application made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) through one of its counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo.

Justice Tijani Ringim, sitting then as the vacation judge, had on September 10, 2021 granted an interim forfeiture order seizing the money and the van.

The judge had also given any interested party 14 days to show cause why the money and the bullion van should not be permanently handed over to the federal government.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Friday, Oyedepo repeated his argument that the van and its contents were believed to be the proceeds of criminal activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, therefore, urged the court to order the forfeiture of both to the federal government.

However, counsel to the Lagos state government, Jellili Owonikoko (SAN) said while he is not opposed to the forfeiture order, urged the court to forfeit the N2.7 billion to the state government, rather than to the federal government.

Owonikoko maintained that the money belongs to Lagos state as the federal government has not made any legitimate claim to it.

While Oyedepo did not dispute Owonikoko’s claim, he however, asked the court to forfeit the bullion van conveying the funds to the Federal Government.

Justice Allagoa, in a bench ruling, granted the application, holding, “I have carefully perused the processes before me vis-a-vis the submissions of counsel who agreed that the appropriate order to make in this circumstances is that the funds should be forfeited to the Lagos state government and the bullion van to be forfeited to the federal government.

“Consequently the application is granted as prayed,” Justice Allagoa stated.