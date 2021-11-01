Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of two houses and cars linked to convicted Internet fraudster, Obinwanne George Okeke also known as Invictus Obi.

Justice Lifu made the order after listening to an ex parte application filed and argued by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Chineye Okezie.

Invictus Obi is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence in America for his involvement in a computer-based intrusion fraud scheme amounting to $11 million.

The court order covers, “All property lying, being and situate at House 4 Oakville Estate, Kado Kuchi, Abuja.

“All that property lying, being and situate at 5- bedroom duplex at Standard Estate, Kabusa, Abuja.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicles are a Toyota Corolla with registration number: RBC6238N and an unregistered Toyota Corolla Sport.