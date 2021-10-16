Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos has granted an order of temporary forfeiture of 11 high-end designer items confiscated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from alleged internet fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha.

The items which the judge ordered to be forfeited to the federal government are: five luxury sunglasses, five luxury wristwatches, and an iPhone 8.

The items were seized from the social media celebrity during his arrest by the EFCC on October 19, 2019 at the Nnamdi Asikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Justice Lewis Allagoa made the order after entertaining an ex-parte application argued by the EFCC counsel Chinenye Ugwoke.

The judge held that the order subsists pending the EFCC’s investigation of the respondents in the suit, Mompha and his company Ismalob Global Investment Ltd.

The anti-graft agency had on November 25, 2019 arraigned Mompha and Ismalob Global Investment before Justice Mohammed Liman on a 14-count N32.9 billion money laundering charge.

The 11 luxury items are a Dsquared sunglass; Tomford – TF586 sunglass; Cartier – B17C76B sunglass; Montblanc – MB0045S sunglass and a Louis Vuitton- Z1186E sunglass.

The five wristwatches are a Rolex Oyster Perpetual; Audemars Piguet; Audemars Piguet- J46220; XY Hublot – 1321920; and an XY Hublot- 924206.

The iPhone 8’s serial number is C8PVF1LKJC6C.

The EFCC told the judge that the items were “found in the possession of the 1st Respondent (Mompha), whose property/asset is reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities and presently in the lawful custody of the Applicant.”

In a bench ruling, Justice Allagoa granted the order as prayed.

Justice Liman had on October 12, 2020, dismissed Mompha’s ‘no case’ application in his case with the EFCC.

The judge held that the EFCC had established a prima facie case against Mompha, requiring him to explain himself.