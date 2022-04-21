An Industrial Court sitting in Kano has ordered the state government to refund to a pensioner, Badamasi Umar, all his deducted pension funds and henceforth stop further deductions.

The presiding judge, Justice E. D. E Isele, declared that all deductions made in the pensioner’s monthly pension by the government were illegal and should be stopped and refunded immediately.

The claimant in an originating summons filed on 31st December 2020, claimed that his monthly pension amounting to N82,112.01 has been tampered with and that such actions should henceforth be stopped and illegally deducted funds should be remitted back to his account.