BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, MAKURDI

A high court sitting in Gboko has ordered Keystone Bank Limited, Gboko Branch, to pay N3.5m to a customer, Mr Boniface Bam of Kendan Corporate Service also in Gboko, as damages for dishonouring his cheque.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Polycarp Kwahar, who gave the order while delivering judgement in the suit file by counsel to the plaintiff, Mr Robert Amayange, against the bank, said evidence before him indicated the bank refusal to honour a customer’s cheque either through a third party by law amounted to breach of contract.

According to him, the refusal of the bank to honour the cheque, while the plaintiff had sufficient funds covering the amount requested, caused the plaintiff to suffer damages and incurred losses in his orange business which he was about to transport to Kano.

Justice Kwahar pointed out the plaintiff has a current account bearing Kendan Corporate Service and had on August 25, 2014, demanded through a cheque issued to a Third party in the sum of N100 with sufficient money in his account but instead, the bank dishonuored it and wrote DAR on the cheque, which means drawer attention required.

The trial judge agreed with the submission of the plaintiff’s counsel that failure of Keystone Bank to honour the cheque caused the plaintiff financial loss.

According to him, the money was to be withdrawn to transport 250 bags of oranges from Gboko to Kano for sale and refusal of the bank to honour the cheque, the oranges got spoiled in the process