Justice Christopher Balogun of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja yesterday ordered the Nigerian Navy to pay the entitlement and benefit of the late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, a former Military Administrator of Lagos, to an interest yielding dedicated account.

The court made the order while delivering a ruling on a suit filed by one of the wives of the deceased, Mrs. Gladys Ndubuisi Kanu.

In the suit, marked LD/3685FPM/2021, Mrs. Ndubuisi Kanu is seeking to be declared as the only legal wife of the late former military administrator of Lagos.

The respondents in the suit are the first wife, Josephine Ndubuisi Kanu and children of the deceased, Kelly Kanu, Nigerian Navy, Simone Abiona (Nee Kanu), Andrey Joe-Ezigbo (nee Kanu), Paula Kanu and Karen Johnson (Nee Kanu), Jeffery Kanu, Laura Kanu and Stephen Kanu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The claimant is also urging the court for an order that she is the only widow of the late Ndubuisi.

According to the claimant, she and the deceased were cohabiting until his death, noting that she was married to him for 27 years but she was with him for 31 years.

However, at the resumed hearing of the matter on Monday, Justice Balogun said the case and reliefs to be streamlined to the real issues excluding the burial.

Tomilade Shodimu, counsel to first, third to nine defendants told the court that the court had directed that all the nine pending applications be subsumed, noting that he received an application for a claimant change of counsel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court however granted an accelerated hearing, noting that the deceased has three wives and all the wives have children for him.

The judge said he is guided by the law and statute that all the children are entitled to benefit from their late father’s estate.

Justice Balogun further stated that there is nothing in doubt as regards the status of the children as according to the administration of Estates Law of Lagos State, all the 10 children were legitimate children of the deceased.

He, therefore, adjourned the matter to February 7, 2022, for further hearing.