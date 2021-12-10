Justice Lewis Alagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to release a Colombian, Alexander Bedoye, being detained for alleged drug trafficking, from its custody.

Justice Alagoa gave the order while ruling on a fundamental rights enforcement application filed by the foreigner, who was arrested by the NDLEA on October 22, 2021.

His lawyer, Benson Ndakara told the court that since the suspect was arrested he had been kept in the custody of the anti-narcotic agency without trial

Ndakara said the agency has continued to violate the fundamental rights of the suspect and urged the court to order the release of the defendant with immediate effect.

However, counsel to the NDLEA, B.S Abdulahi in his submission opposed the application.

He informed the court that sometime in October this year, two ships were arrested at Apapa Port on arrival into the country and that the two ships were discovered to be carrying hard drugs.

He told the court that an ongoing investigation linked the suspect to the illegal cargo, hence his arrest on arrival into the country.

Abdulahi refuted the allegation that NDLEA has being in breach of the suspect’s fundamental rights, stressing that immediately he was arrested, the agency came to court to obtained a valid remand order and that when it was obvious that the agency would still need more time for investigation, it came back to court to renew the order for his remand.

Abdulahi then urged the court to dismiss Ndaka’s application.

Ruling on the application, Justice Alagoa granted bail to the suspect in the sum of N100m with one surety in like sum.