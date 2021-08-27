A high court sitting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital has ordered the release of the paramount ruler of Azuzuama community in Southern Ijaw local government area of the state, Chief Selky Kile Torughedi also known as Young Shall Grow, five days after his incarceration in police custody over alleged threat to peace.

The arrest of the paramount ruler, which took place last Saturday provoked indigenes of the Azuzuama community, the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) and the Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality (MOSIEND), who described the arrest and detention of the traditional ruler as politically motivated and an attempt to instigate violence in the area.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that Dr Selky Kile Torughedi, was selected by the king makers of the community due to his philanthropic nature in the area and involvement in mass empowerment scheme, employment of nurses in community clinic and mass feeding scheme.

He is reported to be the most popular candidate elected to occupy the throne.

The court, in a suit number: YHC/127M/2021 and filed by Barr. E.A. Aluzu on behalf of the Bayelsa Monarch, Chief Selky Kile Torughedi, Chief Matthew Agoke and Pastor Jonah Iniwari, first, second and third applicants, ruled that the continued detention of the monarch is a clear violation of his fundamental rights.