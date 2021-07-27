Justice Anwuli Chikere of a Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the Department of State Services, (DSS) to release five worshipers who were arrested at Dunamis International Gospel Centre on July 4 for allegedly wearing t-shirts with inciting inscriptions against the President Muhammadu Buhari.

The applicants, Ben Manasseh, Anene Udoka, Henry Nwodo, Samuel Larry and Samuel Gabriel were arrested for wearing “Buhari Must Go” T-shirts to a Sunday Service at Dunamis International Gospel Centre Headquarters in Lugbe.

The court gave the order following separate ex-parte applications filed on their behalf by their lawyer, Mr Tope Temokun.

Justice Chikere ordered the DSS to release the applicants with immediate effect.

The judge adjourned the matter till August 2, 2021

They had sued the DSS, President Muhammadu Buhari, the church’s pastor-in-charge, Pastor Paul Enenche and others for alleged unlawful arrest and detention.

They prayed the court to declare their arrest and detention unlawful, also asked the court to award N10 million, each, in damages, for the violation of their fundamental rights.