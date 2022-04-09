A Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered parties in a suit filed over the controversy surrounding the appointment of a presiding pastor for First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja, to maintain status-quo pending the hearing of the case.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu gave the order following an ex-parte motion moved by counsel to the Plaintiffs, Dr. Kayode Ajulo.

He ordered that the Respondents to be put on notice of the processes filed in the suit including the order of the court.

The Plaintiffs in the Suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/432/2022, Mr Bayo Ajagbe and Gbadejo Adedeji, had sued the Incorporated Trustees of First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja and current ‘acting pastor’ of the church, Rev. Tom Takpatore, as first and second Respondents.

The Plaintiffs had sought among others, for an order restraining the Respondents from continuing with the process of selection and appointment of a substantive presiding pastor for the church pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

They also sought an order of court directing the Respondents to maintain status quo ante bellum pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

After hearing the motion, Justice Egwuatu in his ruling, ordered the parties to maintain status quo ante bellum pending the next date of hearing.

The case has been adjourned to May, 30, 2022 for hearing of the Motion on Notice.