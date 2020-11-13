BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos |

A Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square yesterday ordered On-Air Personality (OAP) Toke Makinwa to pay ex-lover and fitness entrepreneur Maje Ayida N1 million for defamation. Justice Olukayode Ogunjobi also gave Makinwa and her publisher 30 days to delete the said defamatory words from unsold copies of the book in their custody.

Ayida had through his lawyers, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) had dragged his former wife and the publisher of the memoir, On Becoming, Kachifo Limited before the court seeking the sum of N100 million damages.

He asked the court to order that the damages awarded him be donated to four charities which would be nominated by him.

Ayida claimed that the book contained defamatory words, which were misleading and had subjected him to public ridicule.

He, therefore, asked the court to order Makinwa, among other things, to withdraw the book from circulation, recall all copies distributed and hand them over to him for destruction.

Justice Ogunjobi in his judgment on the case held that after careful consideration of the evidence before the court, it finds only the contents of page 54 line 11-16 and page 83, Line 1 of the first defendants’ book as Defamatory.

The Court thereafter granted damages of the sum of 500,000 Naira each to be paid by the 1st and 2nd defendants to any charity organization of the claimant’s choice.

The court also granted an injunction preventing the defendants from producing copies of its book with the defamatory words in pages 54 and 83.