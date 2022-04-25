Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered two commercial banks to place a lien, also known as Post No Debit (PND) on the accounts of two accuded drug barons, Basil Onochie and Okwuchukwu Izuchukwu.

Justice Awogboro gave the order while granting a motion ex-parte marked FHC/L/CS/694/2022, filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The judge further directed the two banks to allow the NDLEA to inspect and make Certified True Copies (CTC) of account opening packages, statements of accounts and any relevant documents in their custody in compliance with section 84 of the Evidence Act 2014, for purposes of investigation.

The anti-drug agency had filed the ex-parte application through its lawyer, Umar Hussaini, under sections 6(6) B, 44(1) and (2)(K) of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999, (as amended), sections 41 and 42(2) of the NDLEA Act Cap. N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 (As amended); Section 13(1) FHC Act 2004, Order 26(6-10); 28(1)and(2) and 30(A) of the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules 2019 and under the Court’s inherent jurisdiction.

While moving the ex-parte application, Umar asked the court to order one of the banks to freeze account numbers: 1001203139, 1010359483 belonging to Basil Okafor Onochie and his company, Optional Business Bureau Limited, and account number: 1001464228 belonging to Okwuchukwu Edwin Izuchukwu.

The lawyer also urged the court to direct the second bank to place a lien on account number: 1008374573 belonging to Basil Okafor Onochie.

He submitted that the order sought is for 90 days, to enable the agency to conclude its ongoing Investigation.

After listening to the lawyer, Justice Awogboro held, “I have carefully perused the motion ex-parte, supported with 18 paragraphs affidavit, Written address and exhibits attached.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am of the firm view and satisfied that the orders sought for deserve to be granted and the same are accordingly granted,” she held.