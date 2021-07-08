Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday declined to grant an ex parte motion seeking to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from making the voters’ register available from the conduct of the July 24 Local Government Council elections.

Instead Justice Aneke directed the plaintiff, Raheem Alani and his lawyers to put both INEC and the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) on notice to enable them file their defence to the matter.

Alani, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship aspirant had instituted the suit to challenge the constitutionality of LASIEC conducting elections in the 57 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) created by the state.

The plaintiff in his ex parte application argued that LASIEC ought to conduct the election in accordance with the “constitutionally-recognised” LGAs in Lagos, and not based on the 57 LCDAs that it intends to use.

The plaintiff, who is a resident and a registered voter in Agege LGA, claimed, “I know that the 57 LCDAs wherein the 2nd defendant intends to conduct elections are a product of the unconstitutional Balkanisation of the 20 constitutionally-recognised LGAs in Lagos State.”

Alani further contended that the Balkanisation meant he and many others had been “unconstitutionally excluded from Agege LGA and put within the unconstitutionally created Orile-Agege LCDA,” and he would be denied the right to vote or be voted for, as well as be “robbed of voting to elect the chairman of Agege LGA or to be elected” its chairman.”

He, therefore, urged the court for an order restraining INEC from “giving, submitting and/or making” the register available to LASIEC for its use in the Chairmanship and Councillorship elections based on the 57 LGAs and LCDAs “or any other number of LGAs in excess of the 20 LGAs pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.”