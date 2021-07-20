Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday refused to stop the scheduled July 24, Local government election in the state.

Eleven political parties had filed a suit seeking the suspension of the election due to the failure of the Lagos State Independent Election Commission (LASIEC) to list them for the Election.

But Justice Aneke declined to order parties in the matter to maintain status quo and instead fixed November 29 for the hearing of the suit.

The 11 parties are Alliance for Social Democrats; All Grand Alliance Party; Change Advocacy Party; Mega Party of Nigeria; Progressive People’s Alliance; Save Nigeria Congress; We The People of Nigeria; Young Democratic Party; Advanced Congress of Democrats and Mass Movement of Nigeria.

Joined as first to third defendants/respondents in the suit numbered FHC/L/CS/569/21 are LASIEC; Lagos Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The plaintiffs’ grouse is that LASIEC allegedly failed to register them for the election.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Monday, three other political parties: the African Action Congress (AAC), African Peoples Movement (APM) and BOOT told the court that they have filed separate applications to join the suit as interested parties.

In his response, counsel to LASIEC, Kemi Pinheiro urged the court to adjourn proceedings till after the annual vacation of the court because, among others, the intending parties who said they had filed a notice to join the suit, had yet to serve him and until that was done, the case could not go on.

In a short ruling, Justice Aneke adjourned till November 29 for the hearing of all applications.

He advised the plaintiff to approach the vacation judge during vacation.