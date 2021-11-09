Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday dismissed a no case submission application filed by a couple, Okeowo Tunde and his wife, Okeowo Seun, seeking to stop their trial over human trafficking allegations.

Instead Justice Aneke ordered the couple to open their defence on the allegations made against them by the National Agency for the Prosecution of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP).

The defendants are facing a six count charges of conspiracy, organising foreign travel which promotes prostitution, engaging in acts of trafficking in persons, and unlawful trafficking of the duo of Muhammed Titilope and Ibitayo Kehinde, a.k.a. Mariam.

The prosecutor, Becky Jibo, had informed the judge that the couple committed the alleged offences before they got married, sometimes in May, 2016.

She insisted that the offences are contrary to sections 18; 13(4)(c) and 27(b) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015 and punishable under the same Section of the Act.

The couple were first arraigned in April 25, 2018, before Justice Mohammed Idris, who had since been elevated to the Court of Appeal.

Upon the elevation of Justice Idris, the case was reassigned to Justice Aneke, and they were re-arraigned on November 21, 2018.