A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has dismissed three applications filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and two others seeking to stay the court’s June 9 judgement sacking the party’s Executive Council (EXCO) in Anambra State.

Advertisements





Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, in a ruling yesterday, held that the three applicants – the PDP, Chief Ndubisi Nwobu and Barr. Uchenna Obiora – failed to make out a case to warrant the granting of their application that sought to stay the judgement pending the determination of the appeal.

Justice Adeniyi said they did not show that non-staying of the judgement would either render their appeals nugatory or make it impossible for the party to conduct its primary for the forthcoming governorship election.

The judge voided all the activities engaged in by the party since June 9 when the judgement was delivered, including the elections it conducted on June 10 and 11 to elect a three-man ad-hoc ward delegate that would participate in the voting at the primary of the PDP scheduled for June 26, 2021.

Justice Adeniyi said the statement made on June 9, by the state Secretary of the PDP Anambra in which he disparaged the court and its judgement was an affront to the court, adding that they do not expect a court they have insulted to grant them an indulgence.

He said: “The first applicant (the PDP), which is the principal party maintained in the face of this court that its judgment is null and void for want of jurisdiction.

Advertisements

The same party cannot at the same time seek equitable reliefs from the same court.

“A party that has no regard for the judgment of a court and described it in derogatory terms to the whole world, as shown in Exhibit C, cannot quietly return to the same court to seek equitable relief to stay the same judgment that it defied and defiled.