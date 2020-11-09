BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday remanded two Beninoises, Sunday Oluwafemi and Kouboura Salou, for allegedly trafficking cocaine into Nigeria.

The foreigners, who are arraigned by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on two counts charge of conspiracy and unlawful possession of 2.5 kilograms of Cocaine, were to remain behind bars till December 2, 2020, when their bail application will be heard and determined.

According to the NDLEA the defendants alongside their Nigerians accomplices, who are now at large, smuggled the said drug into Nigeria through Owode-Apa village, Badagry, Lagos, on September 2 and 14, 2020.

The Nigerians listed to be at large are: Adebayo Afolabi and Idowu Austin.

The offences according to the prosecution are contrary to punishable under section 14(b) and 19 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Upon their not guilty plea, the prosecutor, Aliyu Abubakar, asked the court for a trial date and that the defendants be remanded till the conclusion of the charge.

However, the defendants’ counsel, O. Okenyin, while not opposing the trial date as requested by the prosecutor, asked the court for a date to hear his clients’ bail applications.

Justice Oweibo, in his ruling, ordered that the defendants be remanded till December 2, when their bail application will be heard.