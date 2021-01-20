The magistrate court sitting in Makurdi has remanded a 17 year old girl, Esther Alex, who set her boyfriend ablaze, at the Makurdi Correctional Centre.

The case which came for mention yesterday has the First Information Report (FIR) read to the accused.

The FIR, titled, “Mischief by Fire and Culpable Homicide” read in parts, “That one Esther Alex ‘F’ of No 1, Zaki Biam street, Wadata Makurdi went to the house of Mr Chidimma Omah ‘M’ 28 years old at No 17, Yandev street also in Makurdi and poured petrol in it while he was asleep and set him ablaze.

“As a result, the room was engulfed in fire flames which raze the entire house and the property therein, which the value was yet to ascertained together with Chidimma Omah the owner of the apartment who sustained grave burns and subsequently died while receiving treatment at the hospital.”

The prosecutor, Inspector Dominic Ochaba asked that the accused be remanded in Correctional Centre, Makurdi pending when investigation into the matter is concluded.

Counsel to the accused, S.O. Obekpa, did not object to the prosecutor’s prayer but drew the attention of the court to the First Information Report.

Obekpa requested for oral application to be made in respect of the FIR, which was declined by the magistrate.

The magistrate, Regina Ochokwunu however ordered that the accused be remanded in the correctional centre and adjourned the case to March, 5, 2021.