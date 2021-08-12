A Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, on Wednesday, remanded a 43-year-old businessman, Emeka Orisakwe, in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services for allegedly defiling his three daughters.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje ordered that Orisakwe be kept behind bars after the police, on allegation of sexual assault, brought him before her.

The police prosecutor, Bisi Ogunleye, an assistant superintendent of police, told the court that the defendant, who lived at Maza Maza, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos State, allegedly committed the offence between May and July at his residence.

Ogunleye also claimed that the defendant sexually assaulted his three daughters, ages eight, six and four.

The prosecutor further alleged that medical reports also showed that the children had been defiled.

He maintained that the offence is contrary to Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Kubeinje, who did not take Orisakwe’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending when legal advice would be issued by the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

She then adjourned the case to November 2 for DPP advice.