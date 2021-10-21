A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State has remanded one Olaniyan Gbenga Amos popularly known as Crime Alert at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Abolongo over alleged N35 million fraud.

The Ibadan zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on Monday arraigned Amos and his company, Detorrid Heritage Investment Limited before Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan.

Mr Wilson Uwujaren, the commission’s head of media and publicity, said the accused and his company were arraigned on a 35-count charge bordering on conspiracy, operating business of other financial institutions and obtaining money under false pretense to the tune of N35 million

The defendant was arrested following petitions by victims, alleging that Amos through his company, popularly known as Crime Alert Security Network Investment, induced them to invest in a network scheme which offered a monthly 30 per cent returns on investment.

One of the counts states: “That you Olaniyan Gbenga Amos and Detorrid Heritage Investment Limited between August, 2019 and May, 2021 at Ibadan, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, without license, operate business of other financial institutions and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 58(1) and punishable under section 59(6) (a and b) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, Cap B3 Laws of the Federation Nigeria, 2004.”

Count 20 reads: “That you Olaniyan Gbenga Amos and Detorrid Heritage Investment Limited on or about 29th of September, 2020, at Ibadan within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N15 million only from Fadipe Babajide Ayorinde, when you falsely represented to him that the money is meant for registration and investment with Crime Alert Security Network with a promise of 30 per cent return on investment in 6 weeks.”

which representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 (I)(a) and punishable under section (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2016.”

They pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.