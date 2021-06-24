Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja yesterday remanded a driver, Elijah Shokoya in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services for reckless driving and caused the death of an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA).

Justice Ogala ordered that Shokoya be kept in prison after he was arraigned by the Lagos State Government on a two-count charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The prosecutor, Mrs. Olayinka Adeyemi, told the court that the defendant caused the death of the LASTMA officer, Olawale Akinmade at 7.20 p.m. on January 26, on the Ikorodu Expressway by Demurin Junction, Ketu, Lagos.

The lawyer also claimed that the defendant hit Mr Akinmade, a LASTMA official, with his Opel Car with registration number AAA 74 GG.

An offence, she insisted, is contrary to Section 224 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 and is punishable under Section 229 of the same law,” she said.

