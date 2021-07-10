Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday remanded a cab driver, Richard Adeniji in the custody of Nigerians Correctional Services for allegedly vandalising railway track slippers, worth N10 million.

Justice Awogboro ordered that Adeniji be kept behind bars after he pleaded not guilty to a four-count charge brought against him by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

The defendant was accused of felony, willful damage and attempt to steal by the federal government.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, Mrs. Kehinde Bode-Ayeni, are punishable under sections 3 (6), 383, 507, of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under section 1(10), and 390 (a) of the same Act. of the same Act.

Mrs. Bode-Ayeni had told the court that the 47 years old driver was arrested on November 21, 2019, at Bolade-Oshodi railway line, at about 3.27 a.m., with the alleged vandalised railway track slippers.

Following his not guilty plea, the prosecutor urged the court for a trial date and that the defendant be remanded in prison till when his bail application would be heard and determined.

But the defence lawyer, Florence Bakenne-Salami asked the court for a short date, to enable her filed a bail application on behalf of her client.

After listening to the lawyer, Justice Awogboro adjourned the matter to September 27 for the commencement of trial and that the defendant be remanded in custody.