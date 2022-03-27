A Lagos State Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Yaba has remanded five men, who allegedly kidnapped an Ikorodu based businessman, Chief Onabanjo Lukman in prison.

The four defendants: Abdullahi Muhammed Kpoyi; Gagari Abdullahi Safari; Samako Ibrahim; Rana Umaru and Adamu Abdullahi were arraigned before the court by the police.

Chief Magistrate Olatubosun Adedayo, ordered that the four men be remanded in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) for the next 30 days, to enable the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to issue legal advice, on allegations of Conspiracy, kidnapping and possession of firearms.

Magistrate Olatubosun’s order was sequel to a remand application filed and moved by a police prosecutor, Morufu Animashaun, on behalf of Police Zonal Monitoring Unit, Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos.

Animashaun had told the court that the application was brought under sections 264 (1), (2) (3) (4) & (6) & 267 of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State 2021 (As Amended); Sections 4 and 10 of the Police Act, 2020 and Sections 6 (6), 35 (1) (C) (5) and (7) (a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As amended).

The lawyer listed four grounds for the application, which are; that the remand order would enable the police to conclude an investigation into this matter and that the offence(s) under the arrest of the suspects/respondents are indictable offences which a State/Federal High Court is seized with the requisite jurisdiction to try.

He also maintained that the case file has been duplicated and forwarded to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution for Legal Advice Prosecution and that the application is meant to avoid breach of the suspects/respondents’ constitutional right to liberty.

Magistrate Adedayo, after listening to the police Lawyer, ruled that the application has merit and the same is granted accordingly.

She ordered that the five suspected kidnappers be remanded in prison till April 25, for the DPP to issue legal advice.