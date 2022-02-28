Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos has remanded a forex trader, Godwin Ofor, in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) for his alleged involvement in N10 million fraud.

Justice Awogboro ordered that Ofor should be kept behind bars pending the hearing and determination of his bail application.

The men of the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) had arraigned the defendant before the court on a four-count charge of conspiracy and fraud.

The police specifically accused the defendants and his company, Metro Streams of alleged conspiracy and obtaining the sum of N10 million by false pretenses with intent to defraud and issuance of a dud cheque.

The charge reads: “That you Godwin Ofor carrying on business in the name and style of Metro Streams and Metro Streams on or about January 2019 in Lagos, did conspire to commit a felony to wit: Obtaining the sum of N10m by false pretences and issuance of dud cheques.

“That you Godwin Ofor on or about January 2019 in Lagos, with intent to defraud did obtain by false pretences the sum of N10m from one Victor Adeorike through your First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Account Number: 5876524019 on the understanding that you were a reliable Forex Trader and that you were going to invest the said sum in Forex trading on behalf of Victor Adeorike with a monthly 10 per cent, that is, N1million return on investment (ROI), a representation you know to be false.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

