A Sagamu Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, remanded a 30-year-old man, John Sunday in a correctional service centre for allegedly raping a 20-year-old lady.

Sunday, who resides at Tejuwogbo Lukosi area in Sagamu, is facing a count charge of having unlawful carnal knowledge of the lady (name withheld).

The Prosecutor, Insp. Adekunle Opayemi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 21, 2020, at about 6.00 a.m, at Zonia Company road Konigbagbe area in Sagumu, Ogun.

Opayemi told the court that the defendant ran after the victim while she was going to work at the early hours of 6.00 a.m. and forcefully had the carnal knowledge of her.

“Sunday ran after the lady, held her from behind and brought out a knife to threaten her not to shout, after which he dragged her into a bush, where he raped her,’’ the prosecutor said.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 357 and 358 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

The Magistrate, B.Y. Alaba, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Sagamu Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Alaba adjourned the case until April 20 for mention. (NAN)