Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Lagos has remanded a manager with Danman Plastics and Industries Limited, Mr Nathaniel Adekanbi in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services over allegations of obtaining goods by false pretence and fraud of N15.6 million.

Lifu ordered that Adekanbi should be kept behind bars after he was arraigned before him by the men of the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) Ikoyi-Lagos.

The police prosecutor, Justin Manang had told the court that the defendant, the company and one Rakesh Danman (now at large) committed the offences sometime in December 2019.

He claimed that the defendant and others fraudulently obtained 36 tonnes of PVC Powder, value N15.6 Million, from a company, Crystal Vale Industries Limited.

The prosecutor maintained that the offences violated the provisions of sections 8 (a) and 1(2) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offence Act, 2006 and were punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges when it was read to him by the court’s registrar.

Following his plea, Manang asked the court to fix a trial date and to remand the defendant in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), till the end of the trial.

But his lawyer, Toyin Adegboye, asked the court for a short date to enable him file a bail application on behalf of his client.

Justice Lifu, while ordering that the defendant be remanded in prison custody, adjourned the matter to February 22, for the hearing of the defendant’s bail application.