Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, has ordered that Internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, also known as Mompha, be remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Dada gave the order after Mompha was arraigned before her by EFCC on eight-count charge of laundering the sum of N6billion on Wednesday.

Mompha, who was arraigned alongside his firm, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, was also accused of conspiracy to launder funds obtained through unlawful activity.

He was also alleged to have retained the funds, transferred the funds for a suspect, Olayinka Jimoh a.k.a Nappy Boy, and unlawful transfer of funds for a record label, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following sums was listed by the anti-graft agency to have been laundered by the defendant include: N5,998,884.653.18, N32million, N120million and N15,960,000, totalling over N6 billion.

The anti-graft commission further alleged that Mompha concealed his interest in expensive wristwatches and other movable assets valued at over N70million.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the eight-count charges while Islamob Limited (represented by Mompha) was named in and pleaded “not guilty” to the first six-count.

Mompha and his company are also facing similar charges before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are standing trial over an amended 22-count charge bordering on cyberfraud and money laundering to the tune of N32.9bn filed against them by the EFCC.

He also pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, after his arraignment before Justice Dada asked the court for a trial date.

But the defence counsel, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN) informed the court that they have filed a bail application and same has been served on the prosecutor.

Responding to the bail application, Oyedepo asked for more time to respond to the application.

Following the development, Justice Dada adjourned till January 18, 2021 to hear and determine the bail application by Mompha’s counsel.