A 49-year-old native doctor Said Mohammed has been ordered to be kept in correctional facility on the order of Chief Magistrates’ Court No1, Minna, Niger State.

The accused was arraigned before the chief magistrate court for allegedly collecting the sum of N3.7 million from unsuspecting job seekers with the pretence of securing a job for them.

The police first information report made available to journalists indicated that one Zubairu Dalhatu of Bida town in Niger State had forwarded a report to the state criminal investigation department (SCID), that sometime in 2020, Saidu Mohammed of Bokun village in Agaie local government in Niger State, allegedly disguised to be the chief imam of Nami village and promised to seek a job for him.

The report indicated that Said allegedly claimed to have three job offers in the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Nigeria Immigration Service for the job seeker.

Reading the report to him “Under such pretence you collected the sum of N3.700,000 from him to secure the said job for him and his friend But instead you dishonestly converted the money entrusted to you for your personal use. And disappeared to unknown destination until police detectives swung into action and arrested you. During police investigation you confessed to the crime.”

The police prosecutor, Inspector Aliyu Yakubu Kuta, told the court that the suspect was therefore standing trial on three counts charge bothering on criminal breach of trust, cheating by impersonation and criminal misappropriation; punishable under section 312, 322 324 and 309 of the penal code.

When the charges were read to him by the chief magistrate, Hajiya Hauwa Kulu Isah, the native doctor pleaded guilty to the 1st and 3rd count charges, but pleaded not guilty to the other charges.

Consequently, he was convicted on the two of the charges but the sentence was differed with an order by the chief magistrate to the prosecutor to prove the charge number two and adjourned the case to 19th April, 2022 and ordered that the suspect be remanded in the Minna correctional facility.