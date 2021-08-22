An Owerri Magistrate Court has ordered the remand of a 39 year-old Okechukwu Nwanguma, an official of the Nigerian Security ans Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the Nwangele local government area of Imo State for allegedly raping a seven year-old girl.

This is even as a 62 year-old Theodore Okeke has been remanded for the alleged rape of a six year-old daughter of his tenant in Irete, Owerri West local government area of the state.

The family court had ordered the remands following the charges filed by the Imo State Committee on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (ISCEVAWG).

Nwanguma who hails from Abba in Nwangele local government area had become friend with the minor’s brother aged about 10, who he always encouraged to visit him in company of his sister.

According to him, upon arrival to his apartment, he (Nwanguma) always sent the lad to go buy him bread alone while he raped the sister.

Soon the girl developed urine incontinence and was unable to hold urine. Subsequent medical tests revealed that the seven year-old girl had been severally raped which resulted in the complication.

Nwanguma did not deny the allegation which he blamed on the devil.

On his part, Okeke, a landlord, had lured his tenant’s six year-old daughter into his apartment and had carnal knowledge of the minor.

Mother of the girl, Mrs Amara Ifeanyi, had in her petition to the Imo State Committee on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (ISCEVAWG) complained of the incident.

According to her, their landlord had tricked the girl out of the apartment when she went to work on Monday, July 26, 2021.

After the rape, the 62 year-old threatened the girl (name withheld) but she eventually summoned courage to confided in her mother.

When confronted, Okeke denied but later admitted and apologised for his action, saying it was the devil’s handiwork.

However, investigations showed the paedophile had assaulted other minors in the neighbourhood and threatened to kill them if they squeal.

The Magistrate has ordered the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice while the accused persons remain in custody at the Owerri Correctional Centre.