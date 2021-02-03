A Jos High Court on Wednesday ordered that a 32-year-old nurse, Alex Pam, who allegedly drugged and raped a 22-year-old student, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Justice Christine Dabup, gave the order, adjourned the case until May 21 for hearing.

The police counsel, Ms Olive Okpuru, told the court the defendant on Dec. 11, 2020, drugged a student of the Plateau College of Health Technology, Zawan, and raped her.

The offence, she said, contravened and is punishment under sections 57 and 208 of the Penal Code of Plateau Law 2017.

Okpuru alleged that the defendant, who works in a clinic near the victim’s residence, injected his victim and raped her.

She prayed for an adjournment to enable the prosecution prove its case.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The Defence Counsel, H.K. Umar, did not oppose the application. (NAN)