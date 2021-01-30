By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court has ordered that a suspected Boko Haram member, one Sidiku Adamu Gado, be remanded in Correctional Service Centre, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Gado is facing charges ranging from an attempt to commit an offence, theft and terrorism Contrary to Section 95 of the Penal Code Law and Section 2(3) (I) of Terrorism Act 2011.

Gado was reportedly arrested for attempting to steal a Honda Accord car with registration number LAGOS, FST – 310-FY, belonging to one Azeez Amidu.

He was said to have entered the complainant’s vehicle with an intent to steal before being apprehended and brought to Yashikira Divisional Police Station in Baruten local government area of Kwara State.

The suspect was said to have voluntarily confessed to the crime and further revealed that he belongs to Boko Haram terrorist group operating between Moru forest and Sekugbe in Kwara State and Babana in Niger State.

While objecting to the bail of the suspect, the state prosecutor, Abubakar Issa, said the charges leveled against Gado are capital in nature and cannot be taken with levity. He urged the court to remand the suspect.

Magistrate Aminat Issa ordered that Gado should be remanded in Oke Kura, Ilorin Correctional Service Centre and adjourned the matter to March 1, 2021