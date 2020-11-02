BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

Two men Ayeni Abolarin, 42 and Ajayi Oluwaseun, 34 have been ordered to be remanded in the correctional centre by an Ado Ekiti Magistrate Court over alleged murder.

They were arrested for allegedly killing two siblings aged five and seven years.

The defendants who were standing trial on two charge murder and conspiracy to murder according to the Police Prosecutor, Mr Caleb Leramo committed the offence on October 11 in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

He said the suspects on the said date, unlawfully murdered two minors, a 5 -year- old girl and 7 -year old boy (names withheld) who were sent to buy provisions by their grandfather on the street but their dead body was later found in an abandoned car.

The offence, the prosecutor said is punishable Under Section 324 and 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap. C 16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Leramo said he had forwarded their case files to the Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP for legal advice.

Mr Opeyemi Ogunremi who is the counsel to the defendants sought for a date of adjournment pending the outcome of the advice from DPP.

Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal consequently ordered that the defendants be remanded in Correctional Centre till the outcome of the legal advice from DPP’s office.

He later adjourned the case to December 23 for further hearing.