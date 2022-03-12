A High Court in Kaduna has given an order restraining the Kaduna State government and six others from interfering with a landed property belonging to the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

Justice Edward Andow gave the order among several prayers following a Motion on Notice filed by Barrister Samuel Yusuf on behalf of the applicant.

The judge said; “Upon a Motion Ex-parte dated March 9, 2022 brought pursuant to Order 15 Rule 3 (1) (2) and

Order 36 (1) (2) of the High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2007 of Kaduna State, S. 54 (1), S. 57 (A) (B) (C) and S. 6 (2) (3) (A) of the 2nd scheduled to NIPOST Act Cap N127, LFN, 2004. S. 49 (1), LUA 1978 as contained in S. 315 (D) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, S. 44 of the 1999 Constitution and under the inherent jurisdiction of this Honourable Court as provided for in S. 6 (6) of the 1999 Constitution praying for the following orders;

ADVERTISEMENT

“An order of interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants either by themselves, their servants, agents, privies or whosoever acting on their behalf from interfering with the plaintiff’s/applicant’s peaceful possession, quiet enjoyment, use and occupation of its parcel of land consisting of landed properties, structures and buildings at NIPOST Training School, NIPOST Workshop, staff quarters and the recreational facilities along College Road, Kurmin Mashi, Kaduna pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

“An order of interlocutory injunction PEN-DE-LITE that all parties of this suit maintain status quo ante bellum and further restraining all the parties to this suit from further selling alienating, assignments transfer of defendant’s property along College Road, Kurmin Mashi, Kaduna without the consent and approval of the postmaster general, approval of Nigerian Postal Service and the minister of communications, pending the hearing of the substantive suit, the court order dated March 10, 2022.”

The judge also in the three prayers granted, said; “And for such further orders or other orders as this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstances of the case.

In the SUIT NO: KDH/KAD/226/2022 between: Nigerian Postal Service as applicant and the following as Defendants: Governor of Kaduna State, Government OF Kaduna State, Attorney General of Kaduna State, Kaduna State Geographical Information System (KADGIS), Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Country Planning, State Land use and Allocation Committee, Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Authority (KASUPDA) the motion ex-parte dated March 9 sought three prayers, and all were granted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon perusal of this application and the affidavits particularly the affidavit of urgency attached to this application, I hold the view that there is an urgent need for parties in this suit to maintain status quo pending the hearing of the motion on Notice.

“Accordingly, I find merit in this application and same is hereby granted and ordered as prayed and the matter is adjourned to 29/03/2022 for Motion on Notice.”