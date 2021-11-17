Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos will on December 1 deliver a ruling on an application filed by Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) seeking to dismiss the contempt proceedings filed against its managing director, Matthieu Seguin, by Rite Food Limited over alleged trademark infringement.

Justice Allagoa fixed the date after listening to the arguments from counsel to all the parties in the suit.

Counsel to Seguin, Oluseye Opasanya (SAN), had informed the court that he had filed a motion to strike out the suit on various grounds.

The lawyer who represented NBC, Ngo Matins Okonma urged the court for an order setting aside the committal proceeding in its entirety including all processes used by the plaintiff in the proceedings

The two lawyers argued separately that the restraining order earlier granted by Justice Mohammed Liman has been discharged by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on September 27, 2021.

In the suit, marked FHC/L/CS/92/2021, both firms are locked in a legal battle over alleged similarities between the logos of their energy drinks.