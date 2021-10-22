An Ekiti state High Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced a 20-year-old man, Kolawole Tope two other persons to death by hanging for conspiracy, murder and armed robbery.

The court presided over by Justice Abiodun Adesodun found Kolawole alongside Oluwole Edward (49) and Kolawole Ojo (39) guilty of the charges preferred against them.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Adesodun said, ‘’Each of the defendants is found guilty and convicted as charged.

‘’ In count one, each of the defendants is sentenced to five years imprisonment without option of fine, while on count two,four ,five and six each of them is sentenced to death by hanging, may God have mercy on their respective souls’’ he said.

The defendants were charged for offences bothering on conspiracy, armed robbery and murder.

The prosecutor, Mr. Julius Ajibare who is the director of public prosecutions said the defendants committed the offences between December 4, 2017 and December 5, 2017.

According to Ajibare, they robbed their victims: one Wasiu Ayinde of his money N1,850,000 along Erinmope/Ayedun Ekiti Road, Adamo Ayinde, N1,450,000 along Orin/ Ido Ekiti Road, Liadhi Mukadam N1,530,000 along Otun Ekiti/Ilofa road and Alhaji Fatai Arowolo N2,200,000 along Ayedun/Omuo Ekiti road respectively at gun point.