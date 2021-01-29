A Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, on Friday, sentenced a 22-year-old man, Ali Mohammed, to one month imprisonment for impersonating a military officer.

The Magistrate, Mr Aminu Eri, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10,000.

Eri said that the prosecution had proven his case beyond the reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty of the charges preferred against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike said that convict committed the offence on Jan. 16 and Jan. 17 at the Wuse market, Abuja.

Ejike said the convict met one of the complainant, Abubakar Sani, a POS agent on Jan. 17, introduced himself as a Military officer and deceitfully collected N7,000 from him.

The prosecutor further said that the convict was dressed in a military camouflage.

He also said that the convict met the second complainant, Yakubu Mohammed on Jan. 16, in his shop and collected his MP3 player valued at N5,500 and N500 cash.

He said when the complainant confronted the convict and demanded for his money, he beat him up.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312,322,269 and 132 of the Penal Code Law.(NAN)