A Federal High Court in Ibadan on Thursday sentenced an internet fraudster, Kazeem Adeoye to 11 months imprisonment for defrauding a German of 1,200 Euro.

Delivering judgment, Justice Patricia Ajoku, held that the court convicted and sentenced Adeoye, based on his guilty plea and in line with the plea bargain agreement he entered into with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“My judgment takes note of Section 270 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 which provides for anyone who enters a plea bargain agreement to be given a reduced sentence.

”All proceeds of crime are hereby forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria,” she held.

Earlier, Mr Mabas Maburb, EFCC counsel, told the court that the convict was arrested sometime in October in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Maburb said that the convicted operated a fictitious email address to deceive unsuspecting foreigners.

He said the convict defrauded a German named John Kurt of 1,200 Euros.

The prosecution said that the EFCC confiscated an Alcacel Android phone.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 22A of the Cyber Crime prohibition and Prevention Act 2015. (NAN)