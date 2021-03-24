BY SAM EGWU |

A high Court 1 sitting in Idah, Kogi State presided by Justice Ajayi, has convicted and sentenced one Ocholi Edicha to 12 years imprisoment for killing a PDP woman leader, Mrs Salome Abuh.

Inspite the judgment, lawyers from the Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General’s office has vowed to challenge the ruling, describing it as a surprise and not enough punishment for the offenses committed.

Barr Otigbe Joseph who spoke said the judgment was a surprised and would be challenged adding that the sentence cannot be equated to the offenses committed which bothered on killing.

The defendant was arraigned on offences of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, mischief by fire and culpable homicide.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Ajayi convicted the suspect for culpable homicide.

The prosecution in prove of his cases called 5 witnesses. The court agreed with oral testimony and eye witness account alongside statement made to the Nigeria police and hold it to be sufficient to secure the conviction of the defendant.

The defendant denied making statement to the Nigeria police but was quick to challenge and accept some aspect of his statement. His confessional statement was admitted by the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is worthy to Note that the deceased Mrs. Salome Acheju Abuh was on 18th November, 2019 shut iin her room, set ablaze at her resident in Ochadamu in Ofu Local Government Area, Kogi state.

The court convicted and sentenced the defendant to 12 years and 6 Months imprisonment for the Offences.