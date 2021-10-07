The son of former chairman of the now-defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, Faisal, has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment.

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja gave the verdict, on Thursday, in a criminal suit filed by the federal government against Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, on money laundering charges.

Faisal, who is standing trial on charges of money laundering, had jumped bail refusing to attend trial since November 24, 2020.

For count 1, Justice Abang ordered that he be jailed for five years. In count two, he was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment with effect from Thursday.

The court also ordered that Faisal returns to the federal government, the sum of N58.1m and the company used for the money laundering, be winded up.

For count three, he was jailed for five years. The court held that the terms would run concurrently.

Justice Abang further ordered the federal government to arrest Faisal wherever he is found in Nigeria and commit him to a correctional center. But if arrested outside the shores of Nigeria, the federal government has been asked to lawfully extradite him to face his sentence.