Federal High Court, Abuja has restrained the Zamfara State House of Assembly from impeaching the deputy governor, Mahdi Gusau.

In a ruling on an ex-parte motion yesterday, Justice Obiora Egwuatu ordered the defendants to maintain the status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court also stopped the House from impeaching other members who refused to defect from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the suit with number: FHC/ABJ/CS/650/2021 which was filed by the PDP through its lawyer, Ogwu Onoja (SAN), the trial judge directed the plaintiff to serve all the defendants in the suit before Friday and adjourned the matter till July 23, 2021 for hearing of the motion on notice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC, Senate President, Speaker of House of Representatives, Speaker of Zamfara House of Assembly, Governor Matawalle and Chief Judge of Zamfara are 1st to 7th defendants respectively.

Though Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State recently defected from the PDP to the APC, his deputy, Gusau, did not.

The lawmakers in the state had threatened to impeach Gusau over activities they considered to be a threat to the security in the state which they claimed he was involved in.

The PDP, through its lawyer, had urged the court to grant its prayer in the interest of justice.

The party said the court had the inherent power to grant the order.

“This is the only place we can run to, especially in a situation of chaos the state has found itself,” the party said.